MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The owner of Merced Almond Orchard is being fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for alleged violations of the federal Clean Water Act.The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a settlement Tuesday with Edward Lynn Brown.The EPA says inspectors in 2019 determined that work by Brown to build a retention basin and access roads and plant a new almond orchard impacted more than two acres of rare vernal pool wetlands.Brown will have to pay $212,000 in civil penalties and restore and preserve 15 acres of wetland habitat.