Suspect robs two Merced stores at gunpoint

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a pair of armed robberies that happened within minutes of each other in Merced.On Friday night, officers responded to a CVS on East Yosemite Parkway around 8:30.The man in the surveillance photo allegedly pulled out a gun on the clerk who handed over $200.About 12 minutes later, officers received another call at a nearby AM-PM on Coffee Street.The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk - also making off with $200.Witnesses say the suspect fired the gun inside - which is believed to be a pellet gun.If you recognize the suspect in the photo or know anything about the robberies, you're asked to call Merced police.