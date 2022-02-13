armed robbery

Suspect robs two Merced stores at gunpoint

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect involved in a pair of armed robberies that happened within minutes of each other in Merced.

On Friday night, officers responded to a CVS on East Yosemite Parkway around 8:30.

The man in the surveillance photo allegedly pulled out a gun on the clerk who handed over $200.

About 12 minutes later, officers received another call at a nearby AM-PM on Coffee Street.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk - also making off with $200.

Witnesses say the suspect fired the gun inside - which is believed to be a pellet gun.

If you recognize the suspect in the photo or know anything about the robberies, you're asked to call Merced police.
