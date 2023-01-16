Merced businesses dealing with flooding issues as next round of storms approach

As more rain moves in, business owners in Merced are looking for relief from the flooding.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- As more rain moves in, business owners in Merced are looking for relief from the flooding.

And some are still waiting for power before they can continue cleanup efforts and resume operations.

Industrial Park in Merced is home to multiple businesses.

The ground is drenched and more rain is expected to fall, leading the water to rise.

Accessible roads are full of mud and some businesses are still dealing with several feet of flooding.

Owners are hoping that rising water will hold off during the next round of storms and that power will be restored sometime Sunday.

"The thing is on this road there are no drains so it's slowly seeping but I think we should be able to get our vehicles out now," Business owner Ruben Malhi says. "It's about a foot maybe max at certain spots so this is the only thing that's holding us back."

Crews have been pumping out water and a majority of this flooding came from last Monday's storm.