Merced chiropractor arrested for sexually assaulting patient

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced chiropractor has been arrested for sexually assaulting one of his patients last month, police say.
According to Merced Police, Dr. Jaimal Sangha inappropriately touched a female patient multiple times during her appointment on Feb. 25.
He was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on multiple sexual assault-related charges.
Detectives say similar allegations were made against Sangha in the past. Anyone with information is asked to contact Merced Police at 209-385-4725 or 209-388-8889.
