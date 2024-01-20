Merced City Council approves annexation of land for UC Merced community

A much-anticipated community for UC Merced students is moving forward after getting the all-clear from local leaders.

A much-anticipated community for UC Merced students is moving forward after getting the all-clear from local leaders.

A much-anticipated community for UC Merced students is moving forward after getting the all-clear from local leaders.

A much-anticipated community for UC Merced students is moving forward after getting the all-clear from local leaders.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A much-anticipated community for UC Merced students is moving forward after getting the all-clear from local leaders.

The Merced City Council voted Tuesday to unanimously approve the annexation of the Virginia Smith Trust Land Development.

This follows "yes" votes from the Merced County Board of Supervisors, as well as the Merced County and City Planning Commissions.

The decision allows for the pre-zoning of 654 acres located near the northeast corner of Cardella Road and Lake Road.

That's just a two-minute drive from the university.

The Merced County Office of Education provided renderings of what the communtiy could look like.

The development aims to generate revenue for scholarships and offer housing, shops, restaurants, parks and other community amenities.

The trust was born from the will of Merced native Virginia Smith, with a goal of providing scholarships to deserving students. More than 3,000 students have been helped since 1975.

The plan still requires some additional steps for final approval.

The Office of Education says that's anticipated to happen by June.