MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Students who return to Merced College in the fall will see some new resources and campus upgrades.The college's board approved a list of projects yesterday that will expand Wi-Fi availability and classroom technology.A new welcome center, a diversity support center, plus an instructional innovation area are also part of the expansion plan.More than $12 million in COVID-19 relief money, helped fund the projects.Many classrooms have been reorganized to allow for more in-person instruction while still allowing for social distancing.