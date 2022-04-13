Merced College hosting plant sale this week

Merced College is hosting its plant sale from now until this Friday.
Folks can head to the campus to purchase all kinds of plants. The sale is by appointment only, something that began during the pandemic and has remained because of positive feedback.
There are thousands of options for gardeners that won't break the bank.
"We still have thousands of tomatoes, peppers, herbs, squash. We have really low prices. $2 to 6 for all of our plants out here. One gallon pots are only $4 for edibles, $5 for ornamentals and $6 for succulents," said Professor Andy Codd.
All the money made goes to supporting Horticulture and Plant Science students.
The sale allows 20 people at a time from 8 am to 4:30 pm. You get 30 minutes to shop. Click here for more details.