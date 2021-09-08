Merced College soccer teams take home win against Feather River College

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced College celebrated two wins in the North Valley on Tuesday.The college hosted a soccer kick-off for both the men's and women's teams.The Blue Devils are playing a full soccer season for the first time in 30 years."I mean, if I do say so myself, that's pretty awesome. Thirty years and the program finally being back," said Bryan Manriquez."Not only for me but for the rest of the team, they are probably going to feel honored probably for the rest of their lives telling their kids and grandkids, 'Hey I was the one who started being a part of the soccer program,'" said sophomore Liliana Bracamontes."All our kids around here in the high schools in this area can now look forward to coming to play for Merced College and not go somewhere else," said Merced College board member Joe GutierrezThe two teams will compete in the California Community Colleges Athletics Association and hope to become a pipeline to four-year schools.Both sides played Feather River College. The women's team won 3-0, and the men's team won 5-1.