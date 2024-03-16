2 hospitalized following head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after a head-on crash in Merced County.
It happened after 6 am Saturday on Turner Island Road near Palazzo Road.
The California Highway Patrol says a 26-year-old woman was driving north on Turner Island when she ran off the right side of the road.
The woman corrected, but ended up in the southbound lane and hit a silver Toyota head-on.
Officials say a 39-year-old man from the Toyota was flown to a nearby hospital with major injuries.
The woman was also taken with major injuries.
Law enforcement don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.