MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have arrested a man in the North Valley on arson and vandalism charges.

Bernie Tusing is accused of intentionally setting a monument on fire outside the Merced County Courthouse Museum.

Investigators say Tusing was caught in the act, placing several shirts on the monument before lighting them on fire.

A Merced police officer detained him at the scene.

It's unclear how much it will cost to repair the monument.