1 killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a crash in Merced County Wednesday night.

CHP officers say it happened around 7:45 pm on Highway 99 near Le Grand Rd.


Officers say a car was going north on the highway when they lost control and went over the center median.

The driver collided with another car and one person was ejected.

The person was declared dead at the scene.


It is not known which car the person was ejected from at this time.

Southbound traffic on Highway 99 at Le Grand Rd is being diverted as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
