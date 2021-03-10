Merced County Fair canceled for 2nd year due to pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row.
The 2021 event would have marked the 130th year for the longstanding tradition. It was scheduled to run from June 9 through June 13.
But the fair board of directors and CEO announced it is canceled due to the pandemic.
The fair is moving forward with plans for a modified in-person livestock show and sale.
It will align with COVID-19 health and safety protocols to keep this aspect of the fair tradition alive and support hardworking 4-H and FFA students.
