Merced County Fair canceled for 2nd year due to pandemic

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row.The 2021 event would have marked the 130th year for the longstanding tradition. It was scheduled to run from June 9 through June 13.But the fair board of directors and CEO announced it is canceled due to the pandemic.The fair is moving forward with plans for a modified in-person livestock show and sale.It will align with COVID-19 health and safety protocols to keep this aspect of the fair tradition alive and support hardworking 4-H and FFA students.