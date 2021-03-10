merced county fair

Merced County Fair canceled for 2nd year due to pandemic

The fair is moving forward with plans for a modified in-person livestock show and sale.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row.

The 2021 event would have marked the 130th year for the longstanding tradition. It was scheduled to run from June 9 through June 13.

But the fair board of directors and CEO announced it is canceled due to the pandemic.

The fair is moving forward with plans for a modified in-person livestock show and sale.

It will align with COVID-19 health and safety protocols to keep this aspect of the fair tradition alive and support hardworking 4-H and FFA students.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmerced countylivestockeventscommunitymerced county fair
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MERCED COUNTY FAIR
Merced County Fair holding 'virtual livestock auction' to support students
Hundreds line up for cinnamon rolls at Merced Co. fairgrounds
Your Weekend
Merced County Spring just around the corner
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley comes together to help hit-and-run victim's family
Jewelry theft at Fashion Fair mistaken for shooting
10 full-time Central Unified teachers laid off
Storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
Kids Day 2021
Record number of migrant children held in Border Patrol custody
Show More
Aaron Judge tweets support for Kids Day
Fire burns through detached garage in southeast Fresno
Disney aiming to reopen CA theme parks by late April
$6 billion in bonuses proposed for CA health care workers
Millions in CA may get late unemployment payments
More TOP STORIES News