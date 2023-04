Along with the band Smash Mouth, you can enjoy George Michael Reborn, Lonestar and The Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince and Banda Machos.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Fair has unveiled its "All Star" entertainment line-up for this year.

Along with the band Smash Mouth, you can enjoy George Michael Reborn, Lonestar and The Purple Madness - A Tribute to Prince and Banda Machos.

The concerts start at 8:30 pm each night and are free with your fair ticket.

There are also grandstand events like auto racing and go-cart racing.

The fair is happening June 7 to the 11th.

Advanced tickets go on sale May 1.