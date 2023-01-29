Resources still available for Merced County flood victims

People in Merced County are still clearing out the mess left behind by flooding that happened a few weeks ago. Several organizations are still there offering resources to those who

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Just being there. Standing next to someone. Sometimes we don't even say a word, it's just being there to comfort, to know that they are not alone," said Jeffrey Breazeale, Captain for The Salvation Army stationed in Planada on Saturday.

The organization set up at the community center to help those affected by the storm that flooded Planada just weeks ago.

He said the Salvation Army has been at the community center for over a week serving hot meals to people who need it.

"I was just speaking with these ladies over here. They said they're gonna be sad when we're gone," said Breazeale.

He said they are averaging 400 to 520 meals every night. And Breazeale encourages people to help out, if possible.

"The community in Planada is still in desperate need of assistance. Even though the flood water is gone, the clean-up process, the need for supplies, the need for water," said Breazeale.

Maria Figueroa works for FEMA. She said a lot of people have been coming to seek FEMA assistance. Figueroa said it's important to know, FEMA can't assist until you make a claim with your home insurance.

"Your insurance doesn't cover everything so we might be able to help you with the rest," said Figueroa.

She said she has heard there is hesitation to seek help. But Figueroa encourages people to reach out for assistance.

"Most of the people that we see, they're afraid to come in. One of the reasons they're afraid to come in is because they don't if we can really help them," said Figueroa.

Another concern she's hearing is the lack of Spanish speakers. But Figueroa said FEMA has the resources needed to help.

FEMA is also helping small businesses with zero percent interest loans. For more details on FEMA and its resources, click here.