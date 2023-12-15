WATCH VIDEOS

Merced County Hmong New Year celebration returns

The new year's celebration brings in visitors from across Central California, and even out of state.

Friday, December 15, 2023 8:52PM
Organizers are setting the stage for the Merced County Hmong New Year celebration.
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Organizers are setting the stage for the Merced County Hmong New Year celebration.

The cultural tradition resumes its three-day run for the first time since the pandemic.

Action News was at the Merced County Fairgrounds Thursday as food booths and merchandise vendors set up.

The main entrance sign was also installed.

The new year's celebration brings in visitors from across Central California, and even out of state.

You'll see soccer tournaments, dance contests and the traditional ball toss.

Organizers say it's important to keep tradition alive.

The Merced County Hmong New Year runs through Sunday.

Admission is $5.

