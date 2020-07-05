Mosquito known to carry yellow fever found in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mosquito that is known to carry yellow fever has been found in Merced County.The Merced County Mosquito Abatement District says the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were found in the Le Grand area.They added that this is the third time the mosquito has been found in Merced County since 2017.The district says they are investigating the matter and will take measures to prevent the spread, such as inspecting homes in the area."This is the first detection of Aedes aegypti in Le Grand and the third city in Merced County to harbor the invasive Aedes mosquito. Having Aedes aegypti in our District is very concerning as it is an efficient vector in spreading Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever viruses," said Rhiannon Jones, General Manager of Merced County Mosquito Abatement District.The district added that residents can lower the risk of being bitten by the mosquito by draining standing water, using certain repellents and avoiding pools in poor conditions.