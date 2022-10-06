Heavy law enforcement presence at Merced County orchard

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office shut down roads in a rural part of Merced County Wednesday around 6:15 p.m.

The crime scene investigation unit, Sheriff Vern Warnke and multiple deputies were on scene near Indiana Rd. & Hutchinson Rd.

A sheriff's helicopter circled an orchard multiple times.

The area is mostly farmland along with a two-lane road that connects Merced to Dos Palos.

Deputies have not released any information about why they've shut down the area or if it is connected to the three adults and a baby who were kidnapped on Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the kidnapping victims' cellphones was found by a farmer near Henry Miller Rd. & Elgin Rd. on Tuesday.

That's only 4.6 miles from where one of the victim's cell phone was found.

Officials with the Merced County Sheriff's Office say Sheriff Vern Warnke is expected to make a statement sometime Wednesday evening.