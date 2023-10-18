Location approved for new Merced County sheriff's administration building

The location proposal for a new sheriff's administration building has been approved by the Merced County Board of Supervisors.

The new sheriff's office headquarters is part of the correctional facility project, which was approved last year.

Phase one of the project consists of the expansion and renovation of the John Latorraca Correctional Facility, and the construction of a new main jail.

Phase two is the construction of a new sheriff's administration and operations complex.

The Castle Commerce Complex, formerly known as Castle Airforce Base, was chosen as the location for the new complex.

More than$2 million has been committed to the building, which could be up to 36,000 square feet.

Sheriff Vern Warnke says the new building and location will benefit the entire county.

"There's no doubt in my heart about the location we've chosen to be prime location for us to be better serve the community," he said. "Not only for the community to come to us, but for us to respond to emergencies and such from that office is going to be a lot better for us."

Planning of the new complex will now begin.

The sheriff says he hopes the project will be complete before his term is up in five years.