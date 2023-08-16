Assault charges filed against former Merced County Sheriff's Sergeant

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County district attorney's office has filed charges against former Merced County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dustin Witt.

Witt, 42, is accused of using excessive force against a detainee.

On March 11, 2023, Louis Jackson was detained by a Merced County Sheriff's deputy following a suspected DUI-related accident.

Witt responded to the scene to assist and during the encounter, the district attorney's office says Witt kicked Jackson in the head multiple times.

By June, Witt resigned after the Sheriff's Office launched an internal affairs investigation.

Witt has been charged with assault by a public officer, assault likely to cause great bodily injury and an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury.

Witt is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office will be releasing video footage of the incident.

