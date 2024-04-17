WATCH LIVE

Plane crash that killed 2 from Merced County caused by pilot error, FAA says

Wednesday, April 17, 2024
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Federal investigators say the deadly 2022 mid-air collision between two planes on the Central Coast was caused by pilot error.

The crash killed three people, including two from Merced County.

In a recent report, the FAA says the pilot from Merced County failed to see and avoid the other plane while landing at the Watsonville airport.

There was no evidence of mechanical malfunctions.

The toxicology results on both pilots revealed trace amounts of substances, including THC.

The report says the low levels are not considered factors in the crash.

