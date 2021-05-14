BREAKING NEWS
crash
Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Merced County
KFSN
Bicyclist hit and killed by car in Merced County
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car in Merced County.
The crash happened just before 10:30 pm at Santa Fe and Chestnut in Winton.
Officials say the victim died at the scene. Further information about what led up to the crash was not immediately available.
The CHP has not released the victim's name.
