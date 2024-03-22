WATCH LIVE

Suspect in Merced double homicide arrested in Texas, authorities say

Friday, March 22, 2024
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of shooting and killing two people in Merced is now in custody in Texas.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Anthony Perez at a home in El Paso on Monday.

In December 2020, police say two men were shot at an apartment complex on Sante Fe near Glen in Merced.

Officers found a third man shot nearby.

Two of the victims died.

Investigators later identified Perez as a suspect, and tracked him down with the help of the US Marshals Service.

Perez is now awaiting extradition back to Merced.

In 2021, police arrested a second suspect, Manuel Martinez, in connection for the shooting.

He's currently awaiting trial.

