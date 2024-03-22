Suspect in Merced double homicide arrested in Texas, authorities say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of shooting and killing two people in Merced is now in custody in Texas.
Authorities arrested 40-year-old Anthony Perez at a home in El Paso on Monday.
In December 2020, police say two men were shot at an apartment complex on Sante Fe near Glen in Merced.
Officers found a third man shot nearby.
Two of the victims died.
Investigators later identified Perez as a suspect, and tracked him down with the help of the US Marshals Service.
Perez is now awaiting extradition back to Merced.
In 2021, police arrested a second suspect, Manuel Martinez, in connection for the shooting.
He's currently awaiting trial.