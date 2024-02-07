1 killed, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Merced early Wednesday morning.

It happened after 5 am in a neighborhood on Frankfort Ct at Denver Way.

Police say they responded for reports of multiple shots fired.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Officers also found another gunshot victim. He was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Police are still investigating what led up to the incident.