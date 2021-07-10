Flames set multiple cars on fire in Merced County

MERCED, Calif. -- Several cars at a junkyard in Merced County caught fire Friday evening.

The Merced County Fire Department says the flames burnt at the Provolks Ranch & Freitas Auto and Truck Repair on E. Childs. Ave.

Several cars within the property caught fire, along with some vegetation.

Fire crews do not know if the flames started from the cars or the vegetation.

Some structures were initially threatened, but are no longer in danger.

A total of 35 fire personnel responded to the fire.

Crews say the fire is contained and they will spend the rest of the night extinguishing cars.
