Wanted gang member flees Merced police with firearm before arrest, authorities say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wanted gang member with a gun ran from officers before he was caught and arrested, Merced police said.

The officers were conducting a traffic stop near West Childs Ave and MLK Way Saturday at around noon when they say a passenger got out of the car holding a firearm.

The passenger was identified as 30-year-old Carlos Sandoval, who police say is a known gang member and was previously wanted by probation.

He ran from them, and a chase ensued.

During the chase, police say Sandoval threw his weapon.

He was later caught hiding in an empty building nearby.

Sandoval was arrested for an outstanding warrant, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, gang enhancements and resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

He was then booked into Merced County Jail.