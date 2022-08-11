New Habit Burger location opens in Merced

The Habit Burger Grill is now open at the Yosemite Crossing Shopping Center -- located at Yosemite Avenue and G Street.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new place for burger lovers to grab a bite to eat in Merced.

The Habit Burger Grill is now open at the Yosemite Crossing Shopping Center -- located at Yosemite Avenue and G Street.

On top of burgers and fries, you can order sandwiches, salads, shakes and more.

This is the first location for Merced and employees are eager to welcome customers.

"Knowing that we have the college right next door and this is a brand new shopping center, it's going to be a lot of business going on, so we are really excited," says district manager Marcos Tejada.

It's one of the first restuarants spaces to open up at the shopping center.

We're told this Habit Burger is also employing about 50 people.