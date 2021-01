FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 38-year-old man was arrested after police say he hit a bicyclist with his car in Merced and then drove away from the scene.The bicyclist was hit on Monday at 7:30 pm on G Street and died at the scene.Investigators tracked down the vehicle used in the crash on Wednesday and arrested the driver, Juan Vega.Police say Vega's vehicle has significant damage from the collision. He faces hit and run charges.