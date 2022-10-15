Merced kidnapping: Louisiana artist makes tribute to family members killed

Elizabeth O'Reilly was deeply moved by the family's tragic deaths and put her heart into the piece.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Funeral services will be held Saturday for the Merced County family who was kidnapped and killed.

Now, loved ones have a touching tribute created by an artist with her own story of struggle.

Elizabeth O'Reilly of Louisiana created an image of Amandeep Singh, his eight-month-old niece Aroohi Dheri, and her parents Jasdeep Singh and Jasleen Kaur.

The artist's eyesight was impaired due to multiple sclerosis, but the limitation has become her strength.

O'Reilly says the imperfections in her digital compositions reflect her experiences.

She expresses her condolences for the family through the artwork.

"As a mom, it hurt and so I couldn't imagine what they were dealing with," she said. "I just wanted to bring some sort of comfort to the family."

The family was kidnapped from their trucking business on October 3 and their bodies were found two days later.

Former employee Jesus Salgado is charged with the murders. His brother, Alberto, is charged as an accessory.

Saturday's memorial in Turlock at Allen Mortuary is for family only, but community members are welcome to show their support outside the service.