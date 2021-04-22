Merced girl's lemonade stand raises nearly $4k to help foster youth

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced girl's hard work has paid off, and she was able to raise nearly $4,000 for a cause that's close to her heart.Logann Albrecht decided to use the lemons growing on her family's tree to make her product.She set up a stand last week and made $3,911 in just one day.The money she raised will benefit kids in foster care who receive support through the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).Logann said she not only reached her goal but surpassed it seven times over."My original goal was 500 dollars, so I've made my goal seven times," she said."In 2020, we weren't able to do much fundraising because of the pandemic, so this $3,900 will go a long way to help foster youth have some extracurricular activities," said Cathie Lancaster, executive director for CASA.Logann was able to present the check to CASA on Wednesdaymorning in Merced.There is about 120 foster youth in Merced County who will benefit from the money raised by Logann.