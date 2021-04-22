fundraiser

Merced girl's lemonade stand raises nearly $4k to help foster youth

EMBED <>More Videos

Merced girl's lemonade stand raises nearly $4k to help foster youth

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced girl's hard work has paid off, and she was able to raise nearly $4,000 for a cause that's close to her heart.

Logann Albrecht decided to use the lemons growing on her family's tree to make her product.

She set up a stand last week and made $3,911 in just one day.

The money she raised will benefit kids in foster care who receive support through the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA).



Logann said she not only reached her goal but surpassed it seven times over.

"My original goal was 500 dollars, so I've made my goal seven times," she said.

"In 2020, we weren't able to do much fundraising because of the pandemic, so this $3,900 will go a long way to help foster youth have some extracurricular activities," said Cathie Lancaster, executive director for CASA.

Logann was able to present the check to CASA on Wednesdaymorning in Merced.

There is about 120 foster youth in Merced County who will benefit from the money raised by Logann.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymercedsocietylemonadefundraiser
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FUNDRAISER
Law enforcement teaming up to raise awareness about breast cancer
FCC Fire Cadets raise money for 9/11 trip to New York
Car wash fundraiser held in Fresno for family of man killed in crash
Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News