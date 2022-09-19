Merced Mall looking to add employees ahead of holiday season

They recommend anyone interested in new work to come in and apply, and whenever possible, connect with store management.

Employers, including JC Pennys, Kohls and Bath and Body Works, are looking for new employees for the holiday rush, according to signs outside the shopping center.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Mall is getting a head start on holiday hiring.

Mall management tells ABC30 that other stores are also hiring, including Foot Locker, Tilly's and Zumiez.

As is the case everywhere, stores are preparing for a busy holiday season.

The mall is also gearing up for the opening of two new restaurants, including Olive Garden and Chili's.