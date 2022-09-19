WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Merced Mall looking to add employees ahead of holiday season

They recommend anyone interested in new work to come in and apply, and whenever possible, connect with store management.

KFSN logo
27 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Employers, including JC Pennys, Kohls and Bath and Body Works, are looking for new employees for the holiday rush, according to signs outside the shopping center.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Mall is getting a head start on holiday hiring.

Employers, including JC Pennys, Kohls and Bath and Body Works, are looking for new employees for the holiday rush, according to signs outside the shopping center.

Mall management tells ABC30 that other stores are also hiring, including Foot Locker, Tilly's and Zumiez.

They recommend anyone interested in new work to come in and apply, and whenever possible, connect with store management.

As is the case everywhere, stores are preparing for a busy holiday season.

The mall is also gearing up for the opening of two new restaurants, including Olive Garden and Chili's.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.