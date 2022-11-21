23-year-old Merced man arrested after trying to hit an officer with his car

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested in Merced after police say he intentionally tried to hit an officer.

Around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, an officer was transporting a prisoner to his patrol car near G street and East Yosemite Avenue.

That's when investigators say 23-year-old Matthew Tijerina intentionally swerved into oncoming traffic lanes and tried to hit the officer who was standing outside of his patrol vehicle.

Officers tried to stop Tijerina and an 11- mile pursuit started.

Authorities were able to stop the suspect by using a spike strip to disable his vehicle.

He was booked into jail for assault on a peace officer, felony vehicle pursuit and felony arrest warrants.

Thankfully, no one was injured.