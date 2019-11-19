school threat

Merced middle school student arrested for making threat against school

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A middle school student in Merced has been arrested after police say they made a threat against Tenaya Middle School on social media.

The Merced City School District said it was made aware of the post around 8 p.m. Monday after a tip was sent into the district's "Stop It App."

The tip contained an Instagram post made by a student, threatening to carry out gun violence on campus.

District staff contacted Merced Police who arrested the student, who made the post, around 1:00 am Tuesday.

Police say they did not find a weapon at the home.

The district says the student, who will not be identified because they are a minor, has been booked into juvenile hall and charged with terroristic threats. Officials added that the student will not be allowed to return to school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedschool threatsocial mediathreat
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL THREAT
Teen arrested for making school shooting threat: Merced P.D.
Buchanan High's Emmy-winning media class makes PSA about school threats
12-year-old Merced student arrested for threatening to blow up local middles schools
Alert of unsubstantiated threat at Fresno City has students wanting transparency from police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Police searching for gunmen who shot at Fresno family gathering
Grieving families, community hold vigil for mass shooting victims
Fresno Police form gang task force in wake of deadly mass shooting
Fresno Co. coroner identifies 4 killed in Fresno mass shooting
Fresno Mass Shooting: Other homes hit by gunfire in past weeks, neighbor says
Hmong leaders mourn shooting victims, seek answers
Show More
Visalia to consider banning sales of vape products
Man accused of assaulting Clovis grandfather pleads not guilty in court
'Any available unit': Hectic moments as authorities respond to Fresno shooting
Prosecutor uses 13-year-old daughter as bait in child molestation case
No charges in deadly Orinda party shooting
More TOP STORIES News