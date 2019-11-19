Merced middle school student arrested for making threat against school

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A middle school student in Merced has been arrested after police say they made a threat against Tenaya Middle School on social media.
The Merced City School District said it was made aware of the post around 8 p.m. Monday after a tip was sent into the district's "Stop It App."
The tip contained an Instagram post made by a student, threatening to carry out gun violence on campus.
District staff contacted Merced Police who arrested the student, who made the post, around 1:00 am Tuesday.
Police say they did not find a weapon at the home.
The district says the student, who will not be identified because they are a minor, has been booked into juvenile hall and charged with terroristic threats. Officials added that the student will not be allowed to return to school.
