Police searching for missing Merced mother

Investigators say Francisca Vasquez-Hernandez disappeared after leaving home with her son last Friday.
Family members reported her missing on Monday after she did not return their calls.
Police say Vasquez-Hernandez doesn't have a car, and it's unclear if she was picked up by a driver or left on foot.
Officials say her phone has been turned off. Further information wasn't immediately available.
Anyone with information on Vasquez-Hernandez's possible whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-769-8779.