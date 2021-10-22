missing person

Police searching for missing Merced mother

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are asking for the public's help finding a missing mother.

Investigators say Francisca Vasquez-Hernandez disappeared after leaving home with her son last Friday.

Family members reported her missing on Monday after she did not return their calls.

Police say Vasquez-Hernandez doesn't have a car, and it's unclear if she was picked up by a driver or left on foot.

Officials say her phone has been turned off. Further information wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information on Vasquez-Hernandez's possible whereabouts is asked to call the Merced Police Department at 209-769-8779.

