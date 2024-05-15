Suspect arrested for deadly shooting in Orosi, deputies say

OROSI, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested for a shooting that left a man dead in Orosi last year.

Around 10 pm on December 9, Ruben Trevino was found suffering from a gunshot wound near Avenue 413 and Road 124.

Trevino was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

During an investigation, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office says Alejandro Moreno was identified as the suspect.

Officials say Moreno was arrested Tuesday morning after he was found hiding with family in Orosi.

Detectives say they also arrested Moreno's wife, Martha Miranda, for harboring a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218