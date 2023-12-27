Merced bakery sees growth in business with new menu options

Cynthia Prader is so passionate about her craft that she offers seasonal classes and private parties for cake decorating.

VANESSA, Calif. (KFSN) -- It all started with a recipe for an Oreo cupcake and a dream.

"I was a home baker, and my husband is like, maybe you should do this full-time," says Mix Bakery Merced Owner Cynthia Prader. "We decided to take this step and put blood, sweat, and tears into it, and here we are five years later."

"We basically started with 1,000 square feet, a few mixing bowls and an oven," Prader said. "We did everything we could to just get by."

As the clientele grew, so did the shop and its offerings.

"They give us ideas," Prader said. "I have a great staff -- we started with just two and now, we're up to nine to 10."

Prader continues to be the first one through the doors and the last one to leave -- baking creations that are just as aesthetically pleasing as they are delicious.

Now, it's a family affair, enlisting the help of her son, Evan and daughter, Farren.

In addition to cupcakes, there are cookies, cake pops, and Rice Krispy treats. Daily cakes are available to purchase, or you can order custom cakes.

"We do weddings, birthday cakes, quinceaneras, all different styles," Prader said.

When describing the joy of bringing customer creations to life, Cynthia fought back tears.

"When we see how happy they are, their wedding days, it's very emotional for us," she said. "As you can tell, it's just very rewarding."

She is so passionate about her craft that she offers seasonal classes and private parties for cake decorating.

"It was nice to be part of their family for so many years," she said.

