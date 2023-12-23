Merced mother with rare pregnancy condition given 13% chance of survival

What should be one of the most joyous times for an expectant mother now comes with a grim statistic.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Gracie Sigarroa has one wish for Christmas.

"I don't want to leave my husband alone to raise the kids," said Sigarroa.

She planned on being at home in Merced, enjoying her youngest son's first Christmas, but she'll be spending the rest of her pregnancy at Stanford Medical Center.

At 18 weeks, Sigarroa found out she has Placenta Percreta. It is a rare condition in which the placenta protrudes from the uterine wall. In her case, it's attached to her bladder and potentially other organs.

"I'm only 23 years old, and at the time, I didn't realize how deadly it was. So, my only thought was, 'I'm losing my fertility. I have to have a hysterectomy,' and then I found out more, and it was very scary," said Sigarroa.

What should be one of the most joyous times for an expectant mother now comes with a grim statistic.

She's been given a 13% chance of surviving childbirth.

"Anytime you have abnormal placenta implantation, there are risks to both mom and baby. The risk is the patient starts bleeding from that area of tissue," said Obstetrician Dr. Carolina Sueldo.

Sigarroa's husband, Seth, and two sons are home in Merced. Seth is currently enrolled in the police academy in Fresno, so he can't be with her every day.

Dr. Sueldo says her field is learning more and more about Placenta Accreta and Percreta. While there are cases that are coincidental, a prior procedure could increase your risk.

"The number one risk factor for abnormal placentation is actually a history of previous C-Section," said Dr. Sueldo.

Unsure of her future, Sigarroa has created a GoFundMe page.

