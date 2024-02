Funding to help new fire station in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced city leaders have accepted millions of dollars in funding for a new fire station.

City Council members voted unanimously on Monday to accept $4 million from State Assemblymember Esmeralda Soria.

The funds will go toward Fire Station 56 and the Emergency Operation Center.

Fire officials say the station will serve the Bellevue Ranch Development on the northeast side of the city, near the UC Merced campus.