Wine bar in Merced bringing international flavor

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Whether you're a fan of reds, whites, rose or bubbly, a Merced wine bar has a selection pleasing to every wine lover's palette.

"It's relaxing, it's soothing and once this is full and the lights are on, the wine is flowing, the music is going, the ambiance is spectacular," says Co-owner Michelle Rosa.

Located on Main Street in Downtown Merced, Vinhos Wine Lounge and Tapas offers more than 100 labels of wine, representing wine regions from around the world, craft beer and wine cocktails.

"We wanted to get a little bit of that urban chic feel," Rosa said.

With international bites to pair, tapas are Mediterranean with a Portuguese influence.

"We have very special plates that we serve -- the sea legs, the windmill, our charcuterie boards are some of our best items as well," Rosa said.

Having spent decades living in the Azores, owners Rosa and Andre Santos say they wanted to bring their clients a taste of home.

"Our homes always had wine at the table, so what we're doing here besides a nice feeling is good food and good wine," Santos said.

The lounge hosts pop-up paint and sip nights and live entertainment on the weekend, ranging from jazz music to comedy shows.

"There's a little more of a focus on an acoustic and jazzy feel," Santos said.

