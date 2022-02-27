Pedestrian killed in crash in Merced, roadway shut down

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police say a pedestrian was killed in a crash with a car on Saturday evening.

The crash happened at R Street and W. Donna Drive in Merced at about 7:30 pm.

Police and EMS personnel responded to the scene but the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the driver remained at the scene of the collision and was cooperative with investigators.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a role in the crash.

Northbound R Street from Buena Vista Drive has been closed off. The southbound lanes are open.

If you have any information about the incident, please call Officer Jeff Gonzales at (209) 385-6905 or by email at gonzalesjcityofmerced.org.
