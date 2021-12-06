1 arrested for Merced double murder, police searching for 2nd suspect

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police have a man in custody for the shooting deaths of two men last year.In November, detectives followed up on a lead and confirmed 47-year-old Manuel Martinez as a possible suspect in the crime last December.After tracking him down and questioning him, Martinez admitted to being part of the murder of 37-year-old Jeffrey Crawford and 32-year-old Armando Partida-Sanchez.Both victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds near Glen and Santa Fe and pronounced dead at the scene.But, officers don't believe Martinez acted alone.They are also looking for 37-year-old Anthony Perez as another possible suspect.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Merced Police Department.