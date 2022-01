MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train in Merced County.It happened around 5 pm near Sante Fe and Childs Avenue in the Planada area.The crash involved an Amtrak train, which was stopped on the tracks as first responders arrived.Merced County sheriff's deputies are still at the scene, but no other details have been released.