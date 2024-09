Multiple reports of meteor sighting in Central Valley

The American Meteor Society is investigating multiple reports of a meteor sighting in the Central Valley.

The American Meteor Society is investigating multiple reports of a meteor sighting in the Central Valley.

The American Meteor Society is investigating multiple reports of a meteor sighting in the Central Valley.

The American Meteor Society is investigating multiple reports of a meteor sighting in the Central Valley.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The American Meteor Society is looking into multiple reports of a meteor sighting in the Central Valley.

Multiple videos have been sent to the Action News newsroom of the possible sighting, including one of someone seeing it while driving along Interstate 5 around 1:40 am Tuesday.

The American Meteor Society got the reports around the same time as the video.

Anyone who also thinks they saw a meteor can visit their website to report it.