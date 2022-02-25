Mexican Consulate of Fresno holding poetry contest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Mexican Consulate of Fresno is using poetry to celebrate the country's rich history.The group is hosting an indigenous poem contest that runs now through March 16.Organizers say Fresno County has one of the largest Mexican communities in the country and this competition is letting locals express their culture through art.Poems submitted must be written in one of three indigenous languages -- those are Mixteco, Zapoteco and Purepecha.This is the first year the consulate of Mexico is putting on the poem contest.They say it's been a long time coming -- considering the country's rich linguistic history.The competition is open to everyone.You can submit your poem by sending it to comunidades@consulmexfresno.net.