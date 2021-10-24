Scary 'Michael Myers' house in Atwater back for this Halloween season

halloween

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley home is serving up the scares by bringing a Halloween classic to life.

Former Disney cast members-turned-teachers are inviting the community to come experience their very own 'Michael Myers house'.

Guests can enter if they dare, with the walkthrough taking just 90 seconds.

The people behind the scares say there will be live actors, retelling scenes from the movie 'Halloween'.

"So any fan of the original 1978 film is definitely going to enjoy the experience and it's for the community, so it's completely free," said Ben and Emily Auer with The Witching Auer.

The house is located at 1670 First Street in Atwater.

The walkthroughs started Friday night at 7 pm until 10 pm and run through this weekend and Halloween weekend.

Those ages 14 and under must be with an adult.

Donations are being accepted, with 30% going to the Merced County Animal Shelter.

You can follow them on their Instagram page for updates to their schedules.

Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
