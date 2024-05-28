  • Watch Now

Habit Burger Grill opening new location in northeast Fresno

On June 1, 3 and 4, special events will be held for CharClub and app members, including getting a free burger and fries.

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
Habit Burger Grill opening new location in northeast Fresno
Habit Burger Grill will open its fifth Fresno location at Willow and Sheperd, in The Row at Heritage Grove Shopping Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular burger spot in the Valley is set to open its newest location.

Habit Burger Grill will open its fifth Fresno location at Willow and Sheperd, in The Row at Heritage Grove Shopping Center.

On top of burgers and fries, you can order sandwiches, salads, shakes and more.

"Fresno's got this cool vibe-diverse, sprawling, and charismatic," said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill in a press release.

It will open to the public on June 5.

On June 1, 3 and 4, special events will be held for CharClub and app members, including getting a free burger and fries.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 am to 9 pm.

