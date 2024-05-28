Habit Burger Grill opening new location in northeast Fresno

On June 1, 3 and 4, special events will be held for CharClub and app members, including getting a free burger and fries.

Habit Burger Grill will open its fifth Fresno location at Willow and Sheperd, in The Row at Heritage Grove Shopping Center.

Habit Burger Grill will open its fifth Fresno location at Willow and Sheperd, in The Row at Heritage Grove Shopping Center.

Habit Burger Grill will open its fifth Fresno location at Willow and Sheperd, in The Row at Heritage Grove Shopping Center.

Habit Burger Grill will open its fifth Fresno location at Willow and Sheperd, in The Row at Heritage Grove Shopping Center.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A popular burger spot in the Valley is set to open its newest location.

Habit Burger Grill will open its fifth Fresno location at Willow and Sheperd, in The Row at Heritage Grove Shopping Center.

On top of burgers and fries, you can order sandwiches, salads, shakes and more.

"Fresno's got this cool vibe-diverse, sprawling, and charismatic," said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at The Habit Burger Grill in a press release.

It will open to the public on June 5.

On June 1, 3 and 4, special events will be held for CharClub and app members, including getting a free burger and fries.

The restaurant will be open daily from 10:30 am to 9 pm.