Firefighters save homes from grass fire near Millerton Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A quick response from firefighters helped save several homes from a fast-moving fire that broke out near Millerton Lake on Monday afternoon.

The fire burned three to four acres of grass along both sides of Sky Harbour Road near Sky Lake Drive.

Over 40 firefighters worked to control the flames as they burned dangerously close to three nearby homes.

Crews used bulldozers and dropped fire retardant from planes to stop the fire from spreading.

Officials say no homes have been destroyed and nobody has been injured.

It is unknown what started the fire.

