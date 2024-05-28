Man hospitalized after stabbing in central Fresno, police say

Police say witnesses told officers that the suspect possibly stole the victim's property and then stabbed him.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating to determine what led up to a stabbing in central Fresno.

It happened at about 12:30 am Tuesday on Belmont and Orchard.

The victim suffered several wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time.

The area of Belmont and Orchard was closed off as police searched for evidence.

