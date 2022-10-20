Michael Strahan honored as Broadcaster of the Year by New York State Broadcasters Association

For his many accomplishments in the world of journlism, Strahan will be named Broadcaster of the Year on Thursday afternoon.

New York -- Michael Strahan is getting major recognition, as he was named Broadcaster of the Year by the New York State Broadcasters Association.

The former NFL superstar has had quite the television career, as co-anchor on Good Morning America, an analyst on Fox NFL Sundays, the host of a gameshow, The $100,000 Pyramid, and more.

Strahan is known as a force in television, with his notable bubbly personality.

He will be formally deemed Broadcaster of the Year on Thursday afternoon during a luncheon at the Rainbow Room.