Michelle Williams discusses her role in 'The Fabelmans' which earned her a best actress nomination

LOS ANGELES -- Michelle Williams talked to On The Red Carpet at the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon about her acting experience for the Oscar-nominated Steven Spielberg film, "The Fabelmans." Williams used Spielberg's personal insight into his late mother's life as inspiration and reference for her role.

"It started really the moment that we met, he just started sharing and he never ran out," Williams said. "There were always new memories and new insights into who she was and how she lived."

Williams explains how Spielberg's mother is such a force and "they let her live on every page, on every scene. She just is so expansive, so vivid. She is passionate and she is never punished for her desires."

The Best Actress nominee, who was offered the role over a Zoom call with Spielberg, is grateful to be able to bring his mother to life on the big screen. "It's such a thrill to be able to do the thing that you love and see people again and to feel like life stretching in front of you and it's long and that it's limber and that things come back and people come back," Williams said. "It feels great."