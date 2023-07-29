Michelle Yeoh walks down the aisle after 19-year engagement

Michelle Yeoh won the Best Actress Oscar in March. Now, she's marched down the aisle and married her fiance Jean Todt. And it sure took a long time for the couple to say "I do." They've been engaged for 19 years!

The 60-year-old star married her long-time love, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, in an intimate ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday.

Felipe Massa, a former Formula 1 driver, shared the wedding program on Instagram.

Yeoh and Todt been engaged for 6,992 days. He proposed on July 26, 2004 - 19 years ago.

Yeoh and her new husband haven't shared any details about their wedding just yet. The post also shared that the newlyweds were surrounded by loving family and friends, who were so happy to celebrate this special moment.